DENVER — A showcase planned for Shohei Ohtani became a national stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a few Rays, too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star. Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run. The Rays’ Mike Zunino homered, too, and Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle and Andrew Kittredge also acquitted themselves well as manager Kevin Cash led the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night for its eighth straight All-Star Game victory.