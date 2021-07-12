Cancel
Barbershops on wheels are trending in Harlem

By Edric Robinson
mynews13.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trend has some Harlem barbershops on the move and is helping owners lower costs to stay afloat. Rupert Cummings goes by the name Myke the Hairline Doctor, specializes in restoring his client’s hairlines and providing expert service. “I operate my business as a judgment free zone. We have...

