Man Suspected in Dismemberment and Shooting Death of Father, Disappearance of Mother

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 15 days ago
It looks like a Wisconsin man may face even more serious charges after his father was found dead and dismembered, and as his mother remains missing. Chandler Michael Halderson, 23, was booked on three new counts on Monday amid the death of victim Bart Halderson, 50, and the disappearance of Krista Halderson, 53: intentional homicide in the first degree, hiding a corpse, and mutilating a corpse. He had been arrested on Thursday for allegedly providing false information on a kidnapping.

