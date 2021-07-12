Cancel
MLB

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Bounces back Sunday

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Rasmussen fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. The young right-hander had allowed six earned runs on seven hits and a walk over three innings in his previous two appearances, so Sunday's multi-inning blanking was certainly a welcome sight. Rasmussen had also generated scoreless efforts in each of his first three appearances for the Rays prior to the pair of stumbles and brings high-quality swing-and-miss stuff, so there's reason for optimism he can be an asset in Tampa's bullpen during the second half of the season.

