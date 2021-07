We have previously seen some rumours regarding the name of the OS that is to power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4's - Since Samsung have abandoned Tizen on wearables as they have previously done on mobile. Now, Google has officially released the name of its OS next wearable OS, Wear OS 3. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first Samsung smartwatches to use Wear OS 3 by default.