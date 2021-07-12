Cannes: Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ Is a Fest Hit, But Is It an Oscar Contender?

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist discusses the auteur's strange history with the Academy, and how voters might respond to his latest work. The Cannes Film Festival was the obvious place to premiere a France-set movie made by a famous Francophile, which is why Searchlight and Wes Anderson decided to hold off on unveiling The French Dispatch until the festival’s 2021 edition after the 2020 edition at which it was originally slated to premiere was canceled due to the pandemic. And, sure enough, the film, which premiered on Monday night, played like gangbusters at the Palais, garnering a nine-minute ovation (best of the fest so far), and potentially positioning it for a run at the Palme d’Or.