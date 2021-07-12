Indians' Jordan Luplow: Begins rehab assignment

Happy Sunday! I will not be recapping the game for you today because it’s my friend Ernest’s birthday celebration, and I will be watching the tiny genetic miracles that are corgis race around a track in honor of his special day. Run you corgis, run! John has got you covered for today, but you can check in on last night’s game here if you missed it, and also here is my links gift to you anyway, because like a baker, I rise at 5 AM to make these links hot and fresh for you for the mornings. Just kidding, I do them before I go to sleep and after I’ve taken my melatonin which is why sometimes the sense doesn’t syntax much make. Anyway, to the links!