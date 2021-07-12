Cancel
Indians' Jordan Luplow: Begins rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Luplow (ankle) was sent to the club's Arizona League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment. Luplow has been on the shelf since late May with a left ankle sprain. He began a rehab assignment June 11, but quickly suffered some sort of setback in his recovery, as he was shifted to the 60-day IL on June 17. He'll once again embark on a rehab stint, and he figures to make multiple stops in the minors before potentially being activated at the end of July or beginning of August.

