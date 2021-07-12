Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Daniel Tillo: Rehab moves to Double-A

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Tillo's (elbow) rehab assignment was recently moved to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Tillo has been working his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2020. He began his rehab assignment with the club's AZL affiliate at the end of June, and he'll now continue to work in the minors with Northwest Arkansas. Tillo could be an option to join the Royals' bullpen when he's activated, but it's also possible that he remains in the minors after being officially reinstated.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Daniel Tillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Rehab#Tommy John Surgery#Azl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBUSA Today

Patrick Mahomes shows support for Royals' Salvador Perez at MLB Home Run Derby

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes showed some support for his friend across the parking lot at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. Perez, who was selected for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, appeared in the annual Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. He faced off against New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, who would ultimately go on to win the Home Run Derby.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Salvador Perez Derby splash not enough

Salvador Perez was the fourth KC Royals player in history to make the Home Run Derby and Monday night joined the ranks of Bo Jackson, Danny Tartabull, and Mike Moustakas in competing in the tournament. He also continued the Kansas City trend of getting knocked out in the first round, but it wasn’t without an excellent effort.
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Eye Openers: Royals' No. 1 pick did a double Vander Meer

It seems like almost any time some pitcher throws a no-hitter, the name of Johnny Vander Meer is mentioned as the only major league pitcher ever to throw back-to-back no-hitters. There often is speculation about whether the pitcher has a chance to duplicate what Vander Meer did in June 1938,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Royals rookie Daniel Lynch shines in 6-1 win

Rookie Daniel Lynch threw eight scoreless innings for his first major league victory and Jorge Soler homered twice as the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Detroit Tigers by winning their fifth in a row, 6-1 on Sunday. Salvador Perez clubbed a three-run homer, going back-to-back...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Royals turn to Daniel Lynch in series finale vs. Tigers

Daniel Lynch is getting another opportunity to show what he can offer the Kansas City Royals. Lynch, the organization's top pitching prospect, will take the mound against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday when the Royals try for a three-game sweep. The 6-foot-6 left-hander experienced his first call-up to the...
MLBsemoball.com

Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Sunday. The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez...
MLBLJWORLD

Soler hits 2 HRs, again, as Royals beat White Sox 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Should Kansas City Royals move for rumored Eric Hosmer trade?

It is a long shot, but could Eric Hosmer return to the Kansas City Royals and bring more prospects?. It is a long shot, but listen. On July 26, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin reported that Eric Hosmer could be on the move. While it is odd for a contender and buyer like the San Diego Padres to trade anyone away, there are some interesting details surrounding the situation.
MLBkq2.com

Royals select former Central pitcher Noah Cameron in 7th round of MLB Draft

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Noah Cameron in the 7th round of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon. Cameron, a former Central standout, has spent his college years playing for Central Arkansas. Heading into the draft, Cameron wasn't sure how it would go but said it's an...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals: Possible moves to be made at trade deadline

Are the Kansas City Royals going to make any moves at the MLB trade deadline?. The Major League Baseball trade deadline is approaching quickly on July 30th. Ownership groups, and front offices are deciding if they are going to make the push for the playoffs or sell off pieces in preparation for the years to come. The Kansas City Royals are currently 43-55.

Comments / 0

Community Policy