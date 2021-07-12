Royals' Daniel Tillo: Rehab moves to Double-A

Tillo's (elbow) rehab assignment was recently moved to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Tillo has been working his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2020. He began his rehab assignment with the club's AZL affiliate at the end of June, and he'll now continue to work in the minors with Northwest Arkansas. Tillo could be an option to join the Royals' bullpen when he's activated, but it's also possible that he remains in the minors after being officially reinstated.