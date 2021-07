Red Light Roundup 07/05-07/11/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 05, 2021

00:14— Mary Elizabeth May, 55, of Los Osos was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1709

22:53— Myels Lopezmadrid, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-1718

July 07, 2021

00:14— Alexander Alcala Alvarado, 39, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211726

13:31— Michael Rene Leclair, 62, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner at AMPM and Ramada Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211731

15:15— Jose Manuel Garcia, 31, transient, was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and Simms Ave. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211732

23:20— Kacy Thomas Santos, 29, transient, was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211735

July 08, 2021

06:59— Wade Justin Scrivner, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-1737

11:49— Jesus Alexis Esparza, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9100 block of Avenieda Maria and released to another agency for [288.2(A)(2)]; Case no. 211738

14:45— Brandon Michael Loewen, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Park St. and released to another agency for FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC], ARMED WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY [25800(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1739

23:20— Christobal Lobatos, 37, of San Miguel was arrested on the 100 block of Myrtlewood Dr. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 211743

23:27— Wade Justin Scrivner, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 4th St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 211746

23:39— Jan David Trobisch, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Melody Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 211745

July 09, 2021

15:48— Spencer Gregory Sellers, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested Third Base Market and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211750

17:48— Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 29, of Oceanside, Ca, was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 211751

July 11, 2021

04:59— Griffin Coleedwards Horton, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Railroad St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1760

05:18— Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of 13th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211761

17:43— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 211768

20:20— Pablo Salinas Gutierrez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested at Sherwood Park and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211770

Atascadero Police Department

July 05, 2021

07:56— Adam James Hughes, 38, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 211695

21:42— Nathan Lee Lopez, 25, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 211703

July 06, 2021

00:15— Moises Alejandro Cedilloperez, 20, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211705

01:38— Shannon Clayton Buie, 51, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 211706

10:27— Shawn Edward Applehans, 51, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 202505

July 07, 2021

08:27— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211716

12:34— Maria Elena Galanos, 28, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211719

16:25— William Earl Francis, 33, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 7700 block of Morro Rd. and cited for PUBLIC INTOXICATION [647(F)]; Case no. 211721

21:25— Nicole Danielle Barry, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6600 block of San Gabriel Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 211723

22:14— Lauren Morgan Forsytheblackburn, 28, of Paso Robles was cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11375(B)(2)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION [4060], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211724

July 08, 2021

01:20— Robert Norman Kerst, 51, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 193270

July 09, 2021

01:27— Christopher Paul Dolan, 24, of Atascadero was booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 211730

10:22— Rick Lee Hurd, 61, transient, was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 201002

July 11, 2021

17:31— Joseph Kevin Snider, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on Highway 101 / Stowell and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], CARJACKING [215(A)], CAUSE HARM/DEATH OF ELDER /DEPENDENT ADULT [368(B)(1)]; Case no. 211746

19:04— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for TRESPASS:REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY:PEACE OFFICER REQUEST [602(O)(1)]; Case no. 211748