Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Union County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farley, or 25 miles southwest of Des Moines, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH