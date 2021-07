MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday will mark four weeks since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. Another hearing was held Wednesday as Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman considers the future of the site and compensation for the survivors and victims’ families. It was the emotional hearing to date, some of the unit owners were in court, others joined by Zoom, all telling harrowing stories, some who escaped the building that morning with their lives. Others talking about seeing children playing in the pool the day before, then later witnessing the pancake of the building and realizing the devastating effect it...