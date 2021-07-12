Cannes 2021 Review: Anita Rocha da Silveira’s Subversive “Medusa” Sees Through Blind Faith

There was always a warning in “The House of the Rising Sun,” with an aching guitar to accompany what sounded like a slow descent into hell, so it is absolutely perverse of writer/director Anita Rocha da Silveira to take the familiar melody in her second feature “Medusa” and work in new lyrics sung by an all-Christian girls choir called Michelle and the Treasures of the Lord, supplementing its admonitions of living in sin with electoral advice in an upcoming election in Brazil. If the road to the netherworld is paved with good intentions, it’s safe to say the devil’s handiwork is already done in a place where there is no such thing as redemption, only conversion as the young women that look all innocent and in harmony at their church take to the streets at night to beat up anyone they believe is less than virginal, hidden behind masks so they can film their bloodied victims promising to devote themselves to God and posted online where they can rack up 10,000 hits within minutes.