Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Cannes 2021 Review: Anita Rocha da Silveira’s Subversive “Medusa” Sees Through Blind Faith

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was always a warning in “The House of the Rising Sun,” with an aching guitar to accompany what sounded like a slow descent into hell, so it is absolutely perverse of writer/director Anita Rocha da Silveira to take the familiar melody in her second feature “Medusa” and work in new lyrics sung by an all-Christian girls choir called Michelle and the Treasures of the Lord, supplementing its admonitions of living in sin with electoral advice in an upcoming election in Brazil. If the road to the netherworld is paved with good intentions, it’s safe to say the devil’s handiwork is already done in a place where there is no such thing as redemption, only conversion as the young women that look all innocent and in harmony at their church take to the streets at night to beat up anyone they believe is less than virginal, hidden behind masks so they can film their bloodied victims promising to devote themselves to God and posted online where they can rack up 10,000 hits within minutes.

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Regina George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Faith#God#The Theatre#Cannes 2021 Review#Christian#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
FOXBusiness

Republicans opposing massive infrastructure bill ask: Where’s full text?

The U.S. Senate, in a 67-32 procedural vote Wednesday, advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite the fact that the full text of the proposal hasn't been made public yet. At least one Republican voting no on the proposal to begin debating the package expressed his frustration on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy