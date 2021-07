The Mets will select Bostick's contract from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. New York will need to open up spots on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Bostick, and they'll presumably do that by designating Jerad Eickhoff for assignment for the third time this season after he was rocked for 10 runs across 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 12-5 loss. Due to the short start from Eickhoff and a doubleheader two days earlier, the Mets' bullpen has been overworked of late, so Bostick should give the team some much-needed length in relief. The 26-year-old has typically served as a starter for Syracuse this season, posting a 6.21 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 37.2 innings over his 10 appearances.