Oregon Reports 506 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 3 Days, 5 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 506 new COVID-19 cases over the past 3 days and 5 more virus related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases being reported today are in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).www.987thebull.com
Comments / 0