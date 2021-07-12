Cancel
Mel Gibson Under Attack After Controversial Gesture Directed At Trump

By Faith McKay
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mel Gibson is trending on Twitter. Did anyone possibly think that could be for something positive? After recordings of Gibson surfaced online where he let loose racist attacks, that’s mostly what people expect when they see his name. This time around, he gestured at a former president. At the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 264 event, Mel Gibson saluted the former president Donald Trump. As Trump is a controversial figure, and Gibson is one as well, this was met with a lot of reaction on Twitter that continues to build.

