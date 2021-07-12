Baby birds flee the nest to escape record heat wave in Oregon

(Reuters) – In a failed attempt to escape a record-breaking heat wave in late June in Pendleton, Oregon, more than 100 baby birds bailed from their nests. The downy babies, mostly Swainson and Cooper’s hawks, fell up to 60 feet (18 meters) to the ground. Most survived and will be returned to the wild once recovered, but the Blue Mountain Wildlife rehabilitation center had to euthanize 13 that had sustained multiple fractures.