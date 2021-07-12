Cancel
Public Health

DOH updates legislature on vaccination efforts, COVID variants

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Hawaii’s vaccination rate hovering just under the 60 percent benchmark Gov. Ige aimed to reach this month, the State Department of Health (DOH) recently provided an update on vaccination efforts to the Senate Committee on Health and the House Committee on Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness. The briefing also addressed legislators’ concerns about COVID-19 variants, vaccine approval for children, and expanding outreach to counties with lower vaccination rates.

