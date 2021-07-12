DOH updates legislature on vaccination efforts, COVID variants

The state Department of Health on Monday released newly updated school re-opening guidance — eight days before students are slated to return to the classroom on Aug. 3. “This update to the guidance comes at a time when we are really emphasizing the prioritization of a return to in-person learning for students in K-12 schools,” acting state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. “This top priority comes out of recognizing the health impacts to children of not participating in in-person learning, and acknowledging that the science that has developed around effective mitigation strategies in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic has grown and given us many more tools to ensure we make schools as safe an environment as possible.”