READY TO RIDE: More than 230 Bristol Myers Squibb employees will cycle in sections of Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer, a cross-country trip to raise money for cancer research. Dr. Shalabh Singhal has another six weeks to get ready to ride his bike the 72 miles from Billings, Montana to Sioux Falls, S.D. As part of an effort to raise $1 million for cancer research, the Princeton cardiologist, who is 45, is in intensive training mode, rising at 4 a.m. every third day to put in four hours on the bike.