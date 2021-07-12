Cancel
State College, PA

A former Penn State pitcher and a State College Spike were both selected on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily
 15 days ago

A Penn State pitcher and State College Spikes pitcher have had their names called on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Pitcher Conor Larkin, a recent Penn State grad, has been selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 272nd pick. The Chicago Cubs selected left-handed Spikes pitcher Chase Watkins just two picks later with the 274th selection. Both players’ backstories show why college earned-run average statistics don’t always tell the entire story.

www.centredaily.com

