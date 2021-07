LANSING, Mich. — Michigan students are about six weeks out from the new school year, yet some school districts in the state are still undecided on their mask policies. A new recommendation released July 19, 2021, from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests everyone over the age of two returning to a school building should wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. The guidance conflicts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation stating vaccinated students and teachers don't need to mask up.