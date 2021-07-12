Cal Poly's Bryan Woo drafted by Mariners

Well then. You don’t see that every day. Like a rabbit on a leash in downtown Seattle, the Mariners surprised us this year selecting three high school players with their first three picks. That’s right, we asked for young, impressionable upside and a challenge for the player development system and, whew boy, we got it. But it doesn’t stop there. 17 more picks came and went this week(end) and there’s plenty of #Good players that should be easy to root for! Yay!