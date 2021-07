And just like that, the Milwaukee Bucks have fought their way back into this series after a chaotic four-game stretch to open the NBA Finals. Winning consecutive matchups on their home floor, the Bucks have come roaring back to tie this series at 2-2 after a treacherous start. With both teams trading punches throughout the first four games, tonight’s Game 5 back in Phoenix will be crucial to see which team can ultimately come out on top and claim a 3-2 series lead in this best of seven.