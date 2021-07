Sit comfortably and safely while hunting with the Skunk Ape Tree Stand. This Tree Stand’s patented design allows hunters to sit in a padded and swiveling seat that facilitates using the 360-degree shooting rail. Its construction gets the hunter’s back off of the tree and in the middle of the shooting rail. This allows for a longer and more comfortable hunt, whether you’re using a bow or firearm. Moreover, its design is environmentally friendly since all 4 points of connectivity don’t cut, screw, or bolt to the tree. You’ll receive ample space to comfortably move around and rotate with dimensions of 64.5″ x 27″ x 6″. So you’ll never feel limited in your movements. And to keep you safe and supported, this ladder stand includes a 25′ safety tether with a Prusik knot and carabiner. Overall, this universal ladder stand’s purpose enhances your hunting experience.