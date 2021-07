"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." That's the last line of a favorite quote of mine. When I was younger, I framed it and hung it on my bedroom wall to remind me that attitude matters. You'll never gain control of life—your health, your diet, your whatever—if you dwell on "what happens to you." And that's why I believe one of the best mind tricks that can help you lose weight is to have a positive attitude.