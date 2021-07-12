Exhibits highlight museum, private collections for upcoming Art After Hours
The Wiregrass Museum of Art has a permanent collection of 700 pieces of art. The collection includes Dothan artist Dale Kennington’s well-known oil painting “The Debutantes,” currently hanging in the museum’s front gallery. But there are also pieces like the whimsical sculpture by Dale Lewis, “Beauty School Dropout” – a chair with a back fashioned into a bobby pin with a bow on top and two little pony tails in the back.dothaneagle.com
