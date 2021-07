If you are thinking about buying a car with a salvage title or already have one, you may be wondering how to get auto insurance for salvage vehicles. By definition, a car will have a salvage title if an insurance company declares it a total loss. With a salvage title, you cannot drive the car or find insurance for it. Salvage vehicles are repaired and then inspected. Once they pass the inspection, they can qualify for a rebuilt title. Then, you can register, drive, and insure a vehicle like this.