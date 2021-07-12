Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Farley, or 24 miles southwest of Des Moines, moving southwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farley.