Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cecil; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN HARFORD...NORTHWESTERN CECIL AND EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES At 726 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Richardsmere to Bel Air North to 8 miles west of Jarrettsville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Fallston, Riverside, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Rising Sun, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Richardsmere, Woodlawn, Conowingo, Rock Springs, Farmington, Pylesville, Port Deposit, Darlington and Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH