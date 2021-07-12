Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 729 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Springfield, or near Troy, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Athens, Towanda, Troy, Sheshequin, Ulster, Litchfield, North Towanda, Springfield, West Burlington and Monroe. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.