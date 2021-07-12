Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:38:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND COCONINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST The storm which prompted the Severe Thunderstorm Warning north of Kohls Ranch has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0