There were cardboard boats, rubber ducks, music and more in Clinton over the weekend

There was plenty to do in Clinton this past weekend. The town was bustling with activity on Saturday and Sunday. The Clinton Sunrise Rotary hosted two fundraising events: its inaugural Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday and its 31st Annual Rubber Ducky Race on Sunday. Meanwhile, the town held its annual picnic at Hunts Mill Park on Saturday and the Red Mill Museum Village hosted its Annual Music Festival in the Quarry on Saturday and Sunday.