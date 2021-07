UPDATE: We have more details in the case of a teen and his uncle who died today. The uncle, a 35-year-old man who has not been identified, died in a Crowley apartment Sunday afternoon after a stand-off with police. His nephew, a 16-year-old youth, died in Jennings last night. An Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputy, who allegedly was shot by the uncle, is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.