RSNA R&E Foundation Approves Over $3 Million in Grant Funding
OAK BROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research and Education (R&E) Foundation Board of Trustees approved over $3 million in radiology research and education grants this year, achieving a funding rate of 30% of grant applications. With the addition of this year's support, the R&E Foundation has awarded $70 million in grant funding since the Foundation's inception in 1984.
