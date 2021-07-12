RSNA R&E Foundation Approves Over $3 Million in Grant Funding

U.S. Department of Education Awards Grant to Special Education Instruction. BALTIMORE, MD – (July 19, 2021) – In support of its mission to support education equity and excellence for all students, the Maryland State Department of Education will invest $5 million in federal grant funds to enhance outcomes for students with disabilities. With a newly awarded State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) by the U.S. Department of Education, MSDE will assemble a team of national experts, university faculty, and State partners to improve math achievement and social-emotional outcomes for elementary aged students with disabilities.