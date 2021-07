July 15, 2021 -- Over the last year, the Food Service Department at Columbus City Schools has distributed more than four million meals, including more than 169,000 meals between June 7 and July 9. This includes breakfast and lunch during the traditional school year and students currently enrolled in the CCS Summer Experience and the Columbus Recreation and Parks free meal program. Even when the CCS Summer Experience ends on July 23, the food production center at CCS will continue producing and distributing meals for Columbus’ free meal program through August 20.