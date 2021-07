An experienced higher education and sports law professional has been named dean of Niagara University’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Bridget Niland comes to NU from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo/Project Play WNY, where she served as the director of Project Play Western New York, a collaborative effort with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Youth Sports Initiative to provide children with the opportunity to live an active, healthy and fun life through sports. While working on Project Play WNY, Niland continued her role as an associate professor of business administration at Daemen College, where she spent 15 years developing and expanding the college’s sport management specialization and overseeing the business law curriculum.