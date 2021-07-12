SCSO requests assistance with car break-ins

Sheriff Champagne requests assistance in a rash of car break-ins that occurred on Brandon Hall Drive in Destrehan, LA. On July 12, 2021, shortly after 4 a.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Brandon Hall Drive in Destrehan, Louisiana in reference to several vehicle burglaries (theft from the interior of an auto) in progress. Detectives learned from a witness that four black males in dark colored clothing were observed pulling on multiple car door handles during the early morning hours of July 12. The witness described all of the subjects as being in their late teens to early twenties.