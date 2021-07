Ahead of Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline, here's a look at the five best relief pitchers available on the market... Floro was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the World Series a year ago, and figures to be inserted into another pennant race in the coming days. The 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA, 2.65 FIP and 0.9 fWAR for the Marlins in 2021. He's not going to close for you, but he'll sure up your middle relief. He also has two remaining years of arbitration eligibility.