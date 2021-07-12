CareSource and Appriss Insights Partner to Improve Health Care for At-Risk Individuals in Ohio
Collaboration uses data to better support justice-involved Ohio Medicaid members. Since 2019, CareSource, a national leader in nonprofit healthcare, has worked with Appriss Insights to further continuity of coverage for justice-involved individuals. The collaboration has helped CareSource improve coordination between the healthcare and criminal justice systems, consistently identify individuals entering and exiting incarceration and potentially reduce recidivism through seamless reinstatement of coverage. The case study is available on the Appriss Insights website.www.sfgate.com
