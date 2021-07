Boca Chica (WBAP/KLIF) – The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Elon Musk’s Space-X company the new launch tower it’s building at its Boca Chica, Texas spaceport may have to be torn down. The F.A.A. says an environmental review of the rocket assembly “integration tower” is “underway,” so Space-X is building the tower “at its own risk.” The F.A.A. says it only learned of the tower’s construction through publicly available videos and announcements. Space-X has told the F.A.A. that an environmental review is not necessary because the tower will only be used for production, research, and development, not for any F.A.A. licensed or permitted launches.