Other Stories This Monday 7.12.2021

Cover picture for the articleSan Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after he threatened to stab a group of people in rural Paso Robles. The episode occurred around five Saturday morning at Franklin Hot Springs off Creston road. The man allegedly yelled racial slurs at a group of Hispanics. When officers arrived, the man ran down Creston road. Deputies searched for him for two hours. He was later found armed with a knife. The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Bunker Kainoa Greff. He was booked at the county jail on numerous charges.

