Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Ina Garten’s Most-Watched Recipe Videos Include 5 Barefoot Contessa Classics

By Mandi Kerr
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ina Garten’s spent years in front of the camera as the longtime host of Barefoot Contessa. For nearly 20 years — her cooking show premiered in 2002 — Garten’s been making her Barefoot Contessa recipes on TV. That means there are plenty of Garten recipes videos on YouTube. Thanks to the Food Network, many of Garten’s recipe videos live on their official YouTube channel. Which ones are the most popular? No surprise here but Garten’s most-watched recipe videos feature Barefoot Contessa classics.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#The Barefoot Contessa#The Food Network#Chicken Piccata#Italian#The Modern Comfort Food#Food Wine#Garlic Roasted Potatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Recipes
Related
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Ina Garten’s Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks Is the Simplest & Most Delicious Snack

Zucchini is one of the most versatile veggies. You can eat it as a snack or as an appetizer, and you can sneak ’em into any meal, from pasta to polenta. And it’s during these summer months that we love experimenting with zucchinis — it’s zucchini season, after all. The first recipe we’re making? Ina Garten‘s Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks, an herb-loaded, ultra-flavorful snack that anyone can make.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

In Ina Garten's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Oh, Ina Garten, is there anything you can't do in the kitchen? This cooking, baking, and hostessing doyenne makes any kitchen task — from leveling and frosting a layer cake to mixing perfect, pink cosmopolitans — look as easy as pie (which, incidentally, is another thing Garten does well). Over the course of her 40-year career, the "Barefoot Contessa" has become known for a handful of signature dishes, from parmesan-roasted broccoli to winter minestrone to lemon yogurt cake.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Ina Garten Tip Makes Cutting Corn Off The Cob Even Easier

During the summer, few things are more satisfying than some delicious, fresh corn on the cob. According to Green Giant, corn is the third most popular vegetable in the entire country, just behind broccoli and carrots. So, if you're not the one eating it, you're probably the one prepping it for someone else that loves it. And it makes total sense why corn is so popular — the versatile starch is perfect for adding a tasty, fresh flavor to salads, succotash, chowder, tacos, and so much more.
East Hampton, NYmashed.com

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro Season 19: Release Date, Episodes, And More - What We Know So Far

Ina Garten of "Barefoot Contessa" fame embodies the upper-crust luxury of the Hamptons while somehow maintaining mass appeal. She may have a house worth a couple million dollars (the median price of homes for sale in East Hampton is $1.8 million, per Realtor.com), and she might have a "barn" that in fact is a TV studio kitchen that puts most people's kitchens to shame (via The New York Times). Her lifestyle may not be approachable for everyone, but her personality most definitely is. She's not an elite chef with a skill level the ordinary TV viewer could never attain. She just likes to cook in her home kitchen, like a lot of us. She told the Times something that explains her broad appeal — something you'll never hear coming out of the mouths of Bobby Flay or Gordon Ramsay: "I'm not a trained chef. I love cooking, but it is not easy."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Mac And Cheese With A Twist Recipe

Ina Garten's recipes are simply the best. Garten, who is also known as the Barefoot Contessa, is one of the most well-known and well-loved cooks on the planet, and when you make one of her recipes, you always know it will be top-notch. Her mac and cheese is fantastic by itself, but the added twist by our very own Liz Capozzoli takes it to a whole new level. Capozzoli of Owl Baking took the recipe and added an Italian spin to it — making it both unique and delicious. She added roasted garlic, fresh basil, and some shredded mozzarella cheese. If your mouth wasn't watering yet, it probably is now! "I went with an Italian twist because Ina's original recipe calls for sliced tomatoes on top," Capozzoli says. "To me, any pasta dish that calls for tomatoes is also begging for some garlic and fresh basil! I decided to opt for roasted garlic because it is milder and blends easily when making the roux base for the cheese mixture."
GardeningFood52

A Tour of Ina Garten's Garden (Naturally, It's Thriving)

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Barefoot Contessa, you’ve caught a glimpse of Ina Garten’s beautiful barn in East Hampton, New York, as it’s where she films every episode. The internet-famous chef also has a stunning farmhouse-style home on the property, where she’s lived since the ‘90s. Well, it turns out that Garten’s outdoor living space is every bit as dreamy as her interiors, and somehow we’re not surprised.
RecipesChico Enterprise-Record

Vintage, but not classic, recipes | Cabin Fever Cookbook

I joined a Facebook group for vintage recipes, and let me tell you, some of these are bizarre. The bologna cake doesn’t look too bad to me. It’s slices of bologna layered with mayonnaise, frosted with mayonnaise, and then decorated with piped mustard rosettes. I think if the mayo was done sparingly and the cake was sliced thin and served alongside some bread, it would almost be like a bologna sandwich.
Recipestheintelligencer.com

Recipes with Rachel: A saucy spin on a classic dish

This is a perfect dish to have your kids help with. They can help stir in the sauce, spin the noodles if they’re old enough and then any age can help sprinkle cheese on top. When cooking the meat, this is also a good opportunity to add in extra veggies if you’d like to pack them up with healthy nutrients. You can also leave out the meat and just use veggies to keep the dish vegetarian.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Classic German Jagerschnitzel Recipe

Preparing classic German recipes at home may seem daunting if you're not accustomed to it, but it's simpler than you think to prepare comforting German dishes right in your own kitchen. Even if you're not familiar with German fare, you've probably heard of schnitzel, which is thinly pounded boneless pork chops which have been breaded and fried. Jagerschnitzel takes a classic schnitzel and smothers it in creamy mushroom gravy, delivering a satisfying and hearty dish that is sure to hit the spot.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Brilliant Tip For Cucumber Salad

Nothing screams summer like a cucumber salad, and who better to give us the ultimate easy, breezy, creamy, but crunchy cucumber dish that is going to be your new go-to for backyard parties or an elegant dinner-for-two than the Barefoot Contessa? Per The Kitchn, Ina Garten shared this recipe with the world back in 2008 in her "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics" cookbook. But she likes this dish so much, according to CheatSheet, that Garten also made it on her Food Network show and revealed a brilliant tip to ensure this salad really holds up.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Classic Lemon Madeleines Recipe

If there's one famous cookie that has cemented its place in literary history, it would be the madeleine. This classic cookie triggered a memory that launched Marcel Proust's seven-volume opus "A la Recherche du Temps Perdu," better known to the English-speaking world as "Remembrance of Things Past." Proust described the cookie as "one of those short, plump little cakes called Petites Madeleines, which look as though they had been moulded in the fluted scallop of a pilgrim's shell" (via Reading Proust).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis' Boozy Fruit Salad Is Perfect For Summer

A fruit salad is a healthy, delicious, and refreshing treat when the temperatures soar. Also refreshing on a hot summer day? A crisp, cool glass of white wine. Now there's a way to combine the two for the best of both worlds thanks to an ingenious recipe by celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Kitchen Ingredient Paula Deen Never Touches - Exclusive

If you ask Paula Deen, she'll proudly tell you she's not a certified chef. "I'm a cook. I've never been to school. I graduated from my grandmother Paula's kitchen," as she put it. But Deen is a culinary legend all the same, and she knows her way around a kitchen. The Southern cuisine connoisseur and TV personality can deep fry just about anything, turn Twinkies into a gourmet dessert, and uses more butter in her recipes than you can even imagine (via Paula Deen). Of course, if you've watched her shows, checked out her YouTube channel, or read her cookbooks, you know that Deen can and will cook with just about anything, from green tomatoes to alligators (yes, seriously).
Travelmashed.com

Why Bobby Flay Thinks It's So Important To Travel

Some chefs focus on one type of cuisine, while others have a broad view and tackle diverse styles. Bobby Flay definitely fits into the latter category, incorporating Mediterranean and American influences into his cooking, among many others (via Food Network). When he's not in one of his multiple restaurants, he's writing cookbooks, participating in numerous cooking shows, and hosting "Always Hungry," a podcast with his daughter. Amidst all of these endeavors, Flay has traveled extensively, racking up culinary and life experiences that he has brought to the table.
RecipesColumbian

Classic blueberry muffin recipe plus two ways to use extra muffins

Who doesn’t love a blueberry muffin? It’s arguably the finest of the fruit muffin flavors, although a good banana muffin might give a blueberry muffin a run for its money, and I would eat a marionberry muffin any day of the week and twice on Sunday. Every bakery in the country worth its salt will have blueberry muffins for sale. Until my husband turned 50 and realized that carbs were not a sport, he ordered a mocha and a blueberry muffin every single time he went to a coffee shop.
Food & DrinksHuffingtonPost

11 Must-Have Classic Cocktail Recipe Books For Your Home Bar

Stay-at-home orders and high levels of anxiety dictated by the unknown turned the majority of us into at-home drinkers throughout 2020 and beyond. But while many of us may fancy ourselves cocktail experts at this point, do we really know what we’re doing when concocting a Manhattan or a martini in our living rooms?

Comments / 0

Community Policy