14 year old entrepreneur starts her own makeup line, Glossi Glam Cosmetics
SALISBURY, Md. – During the pandemic, 14 year old Zy’rihana (Zy) Robinson while doing distance learning, decided to start her own cosmetic line. She came up with the idea of creating her own lip care line when she was only 12 years old, and now her line, ‘Glossi Glam Cosmetics,’ has really blossomed. “It makes me feel independent because I can do a lot of things that people my age can’t do,” says Zy. She adds, “When I go to pop-up shops, and I see smaller kids my age buying stuff and asking me how I did it, it does make me feel good.”www.wmdt.com
Comments / 0