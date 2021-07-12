Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rubi Rose’s 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle

By Georgette Cline
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As hip-hop prepares to celebrate its 48th birthday next month, the genre has elevated to heights that its founding fathers may have never thought possible. The influx of artists trying to get recognized for their rhymes isn't enough to stand out from the competition these days. 2021 XXL Freshman Rubi Rose's voice has set her apart from many of the rap newcomers in her league. While her liberating lyrics of sex, power and boss moves have become fodder for social media captions and the TikTok set, it's how Rubi delivers the music that leaves a lasting impression. Her deep, sultry tone has pushed her 2019 track "Big Mouth" to over 15 million Spotify streams and 16 million YouTube views and counting.

club937.com

Comments / 0

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
J. Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Freestyle Rap#Xxl#Tiktok#Georgia State University#Hitco Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rubi Rose Returns With Catchy Single "Poke"

Fresh on the heels of her XXL Freshman cypher with Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose returns with a new single. Two weeks ago, Rose delivered her shake-it-fast single "Twork," and she's followed that up with her Friday (July 16) release, "Poke." The rapper switched up her style for the cover art as she debuted a 1980s Punk Rock-inspired look complete with hot-pink-tipped liberty spikes, and after previewing the track over on Instagram, she added in the caption that she was applying pressure.
CelebritiesBaller Status

Rubi Rose Delivers Eye-Popping Visual For “TWORK”

The visual for Rubi Rose’s latest single, “TWORK”, is here. “TWORK” is the first new track from Rubi Rose since the release of her EP, For The Streets, in December 2020. In it, she invites fans to the dance floor ro sweat it out over the bass heavy, ballroom infused production of Grammy nominated producer Bongo ByTheWay.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Rubi Rose Is Sexy Cruella in 'TWORK'

Rubi Rose's new "TWORK" music video is the red hot Cruella reboot we didn't know we needed. In a summer when City Girls' "Twerkulator" is impossible to ignore, Rose is throwing her very own dance-heavy call to action into the ringer — and there's plenty of room for it all. "If you tworkin hard or hardly tworkin," the breakout Atlanta rapper introduces on her anthem, "all my bitches to the motherfuckin' dance floor."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Goes Viral With Aloof Energy During Rubi Rose & Flo Milli XXL Interview

Right after XXL shared Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg's cypher for the 2021 Freshman list, the publication dropped their roundtable interview, which is definitely pretty awkward at times. During the conversation, Rose, Milli, Shiesty, and Dugg sat in a circle and answered what their experience was like participating in the annual hip-hop tradition.
CelebritiesVulture

Dixie Gets ‘Psycho’ in Her New Single With Rubi Rose

Dixie and Rubi Rose are here to make TikTok go crazy. “Psycho,” a pop track with Dula Peep influences, is about being driven mad by love (whatever love means, as a famous fuckboy — not Lil Huddy — once said). “Might go psycho if you let go,” Dixie delivers. “There’s a side of me that you don’t know.” Somebody at Hitco knows what they’re doing. Rubi Rose is freshly off of bodying the XXL Freshman Class of 2021 along with rappers Flo Milli, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah. Since dropping the “D’Amelio,” Dixie went No. 1 on the Billboard Triller Chart with “Fuckboy,” following the streaming success of her debut single “Be Happy.” She’s worked with blackbear, Lil Mosey, Wiz Khalifa, and Liam Payne, meanwhile hosting her YouTube series The Early Late Show, her podcast with little sis Charli, 2 Chix, and filming her family’s new Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show. “The chemistry between Dixie and Rubi is undeniable,” Hitco co-founder L.A. Reid said in a statement. “‘Psycho’ represents what happens when two dynamic female stars from their own lanes come together and make a real statement record. I know their fans are going to go crazy for it!”
Entertainmentkffm.com

These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class

Time flies. Just five years ago, XXL debuted the 2016 Freshman Class with 10 of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time. Brooklyn's own Desiigner, Harlem native Dave East, two Floridians in Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Dicky from a nearby suburb in Cheltenham Township, Pa., Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty, the 10th spot winner, and 21 Savage, Chicago drill rapper-turned-wordsmith G Herbo, and California's Anderson .Paak were all included, hailing from all over the map. Bringing them altogether led to some legendary cyphers and individual freestyles, along with early face time for a few names who would become big-time players in the game. In the years since the cover dropped, these artists have released hit songs, No. 1 albums and plenty of guest verses. Today, XXL highlight the best songs from the 2016 Freshman Class throughout their respective careers. Since each of these artists have stacked catalogs, two of their best tracks are showcased.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Isaiah Rashad Reveals ‘The House Is Burning’ Track List Feat. SZA, Lil Uzi Vert & More

At the end of the week, Isaiah Rashad drops his new album The House Is Burning, which has been something that fans have been looking forward to ever since his last album, The Sun’s Tirade, dropped in 2016. Along with a couple of loosies along the way, we’ve heard the singles ‘Lay Wit Ya‘, ‘Headshots (4r Da Locals)‘ and ‘Wat U Sed‘, but now Zay has revealed the full track list.
EntertainmentPosted by
107 JAMZ

Toosii and Blxst’s 2021 XXL Freshman Cypher

2021 XXL Freshmen Toosii and Blxst similarly operate as R&B guys at heart who are good in the streets. The content of their music will zigzag between topics of broken hearts in one bar and focus on spraying heat that pulls back the faces of their enemies in the next. Whether it’s singing or rapping, they can finesse both. The two talented artists hold it down in a cypher together that was initially set to include other switch-hitting acts like The Kid Laroi, who couldn’t participate last minute, and Iann Dior, who opted not to rap on the day of the Freshman shoot. Toosii, reppin' Syracuse, N.Y. and Raleigh, N.C., and Blxst, from South Central, L.A., deliver straight bars to uppercut their haters and flex during their come up.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Alabama StateUS Magazine

Travis Barker’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Bonding with the Barkers! Kourtney Kardashian has reached the next level of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids. In a July 17 Instagram Live video, the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, played “Never Have I Ever.” When asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, the teenager sweetly said, “That’s my stepmom.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reality Tea

Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show”

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced that she was in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia, it caused quite a stir. Yes–the same Simon that had recently split from Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. In fact, Falynn was brought on the show as Porsha’s friend. And Simon is friends with Porsha’s baby daddy, […] The post Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia’s Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon’s Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is “For Show” appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy