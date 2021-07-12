Homicide Rates Up 7.12.2021

In 2020, the homicide rate in San Luis Obispo county was the greatest recorded since 2003. Seven homicides reported last year in the county. That’s up from five in 2019. During shootouts with police, three people were shot and killed by law enforcement officers. The most dramatic was the shooter who stalked people in the Salinas riverbed near Paso Robles for several days. He murdered several people before snipers neutralized him. That occurred only after he refused to surrender to police.