Davenport schools release literacy data for elementary students
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District released the most recent literacy data for kindergarten through sixth-grade benchmark tests. During the 2020- 2021 school year, data showed there was a slight increase in the spring for kindergarten through second graders who were at or above the benchmark and a decline of five to ten percent throughout the school year for third to sixth graders.www.kwqc.com
