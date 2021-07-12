Cancel
Worcester County, MD

Executive order could make repairing farm equipment cheaper, easier

By Hannah Cechini
WMDT.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNOW HILL, Md. – Local farmers say fixing software malfunctions on some equipment is usually a big headache. That’s why they say President Joe Biden’s executive order on the right to repair could help keep cash in their wallets. “What is hopeful out here, in our world, is the fact that you’re going to come along and you’re going to get a manual or you’re going to get a SIM card or something that you’re going to be able to put on your laptop,” said Worcester County farmer Virgil Shockley.

