Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood County, WV

Mountwood Park to see changes after recent floods from heavy rains

By Todd Baucher
WTAP
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As a result of damage caused by flooding, Mountwood Park will be getting some repair work-and may make some major changes. Wood County Commission President Blair Couch, who serves on the Mountwood board, told the commission Monday a quarter of a million dollars is being spent to dredge the park’s marina. That’s to remove silt that has built up in the lake, possibly causing it to overflow.

www.wtap.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
County
Wood County, WV
City
Lake, WV
Wood County, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtap#Wood County Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...

Comments / 1

Community Policy