Mountwood Park to see changes after recent floods from heavy rains

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As a result of damage caused by flooding, Mountwood Park will be getting some repair work-and may make some major changes. Wood County Commission President Blair Couch, who serves on the Mountwood board, told the commission Monday a quarter of a million dollars is being spent to dredge the park’s marina. That’s to remove silt that has built up in the lake, possibly causing it to overflow.