Mark43 Raises $101M to Expand Police Tech Products

When thinking of public safety technologies, advanced use cases like gunshot detection systems, facial recognition, and AI-based surveillance that are being used to protect the public from imminent danger may come to mind. However, there are a growing number of technologies being used by public safety professionals to improve their internal and external workflows. Mark43 is a software platform for public safety agencies that handles records management, analytics, evidence, and aids with dispatch. With the platform, things like the workflow for things arrest and incident reports are streamlined and centralized. Not only does this trim down the time spent by law enforcement officers sitting behind a desk, but the platform also uses this data to aid communication centers in dispatching real-time information to professionals in the field. Founded in 2012, Mark43 currently services more than 120 public safety agencies globally.