Mark43 Raises $101M to Expand Police Tech Products

By Thad Rueter
Government Technology
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark43, an eight-year-old company that sells subscription software to law enforcement agencies around the world, has raised $101 million in a Series E funding round. The new capital is the latest in a series of big investments in government technology firms in recent months. The New York City-based firm will...

New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Mark43 Raises $101M to Make Public Safety Workflows Data-Driven

When thinking of public safety technologies, advanced use cases like gunshot detection systems, facial recognition, and AI-based surveillance that are being used to protect the public from imminent danger may come to mind. However, there are a growing number of technologies being used by public safety professionals to improve their internal and external workflows. Mark43 is a software platform for public safety agencies that handles records management, analytics, evidence, and aids with dispatch. With the platform, things like the workflow for things arrest and incident reports are streamlined and centralized. Not only does this trim down the time spent by law enforcement officers sitting behind a desk, but the platform also uses this data to aid communication centers in dispatching real-time information to professionals in the field. Founded in 2012, Mark43 currently services more than 120 public safety agencies globally.
A counterterrorism organization made up of some of the biggest U.S. tech companies is expanding the kind of extremist content that it tracks. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism — which counts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube among its 17 member companies — said it will add manifestos, PDFs of terrorist publications and certain URLs to its database, which has so far focused on United Nations-designated terrorist groups such as al Qaeda, the Taliban and ISIS.

