UNC Basketball: Tar Heels hold top recruiting class in early July

By Zack Pearson
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou almost couldn’t ask for a better start for Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program in terms of their 2022 recruiting class. After Roy Williams announced his retirement on April 1st, Davis took over as the next head coach of the prestigious UNC program and right away he’s off to a great start. With recruiting going back to normal in terms of visits and evaluation periods, Davis and his staff wasted no time with this 2022 class.

