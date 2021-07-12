UNC Basketball: Tar Heels hold top recruiting class in early July

Yesterday, the NCAA released a new rule that allows collegiate athletes from all three divisions to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). And with this groundbreaking change, we aren’t only looking at what’s to come in the future of college sports, but back into its past as well. Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy and collegiate records stripped away after his family received impermissible benefits during his time at USC in the early 2000s, has now become a focal point of past NCAA sanction discussions.