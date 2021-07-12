One Piece to Launch Crossover With Where's Waldo

The League of Villains has introduced antagonists to the world of anime via Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia that have become fan favorites within the medium, and with the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc focused squarely on Shigaraki and his clan, it looks like Toga is getting a brand new look. While we were able to briefly see the League in the latest installment of the anime, with Hawks currently working undercover to reveal the nefarious plans that the villains are looking to put into action, the Meta Liberation Army Arc will see them in full force.