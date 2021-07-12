One Piece to Launch Crossover With Where's Waldo

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOne Piece is set to launch a new crossover with Where's Waldo! Launched back in 1987 from illustrator Martin Handford, the Where's Waldo? books (known as Where's Wally? outside of North America) are known for their massive puzzling illustrations that encompass tons of different characters in all kinds of situations packed into double page spreads. It's something One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is well aware of as the manga is often showing off the same kind of packed characters and personalities in a single spread, and now the two series will be colliding in a special collaborative effort.

